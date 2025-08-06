Port St. Lucie police rescue 37-year-old woman from river near Crosstown Bridge

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police rescued a 37-year-old woman from the river near the Crosstown Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) and the St. Lucie County Fire Department responded to the Crosstown Bridge between SE

Floresta Drive and South U.S. Hwy 1 at around 7:05 a.m., after receiving reports of a woman screaming for help.

WATCH: PSLPD video of water rescue

She was treading water and clinging to a pylon under the bridge. A flotation device was lowered down to the woman until the Marine Unit arrived.

She was transported to Veterans Memorial Park and then a local hospital for minor injuries to her face, apparently from mangroves in the river.

Investigators say the woman decided to cool off and entered the water upriver. She ended up in the middle of the river near the bridge, and called for help to passersby on the bridge.

