Port St. Lucie police officers under investigation for allegedly falsifying documents, authorities say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for allegedly falsifying documents, authorities said Thursday.

According to a police department spokesman, Assistant Chief William Vega and Sgt. Robert Vega were both put on paid administrative leave Thursday morning after the agency received an anonymous complaint about the officers.

The department would not confirm what type of documents were involved.

The complaint has been sent to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. The sheriff's office said the case has to do with alleged falsified documents.

A spokeswoman for the Martin County School District said it, too, received the anonymous complaint.

"We will review the concerns raised to ensure that all School Board policies have been and continue to be followed," said Jennifer DeShazo, the director of public information and community relations for the Martin County School District, in a written statement to WPTV. "This is the only information I am able to provide while our review is underway."

No other details have been released.