PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police located a missing man with dementia Saturday.

David Carey, 73, went missing after being last seen walking in the area of Cashmere Blvd. and St. Lucie West Blvd. at 1:20 p.m.

Police say he has difficulty communicating.

At 3:14 p.m. Port St. Lucie police tweeted that David had been found and was in good health.