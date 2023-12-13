Watch Now
Man flown to hospital after 'targeted' shooting in Tradition, police say

Victim in serious condition after getting shot in driveway in Town Park at Tradition community
Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 09:32:52-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man was flown to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a getting shot in a "targeted attack" in Tradition, Port St. Lucie police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on Facebook that officers responded to a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Stockton Place, located in the Town Park at Tradition community, just before 7 a.m.

Police said a man was in his driveway when the shooter came up and shot him several times, before taking off in a vehicle.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in serious condition.

"This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community," the police department said on Facebook.

Tradition Preparatory High School, which is located about a mile and a half from the community, was briefly on a code red lockdown Wednesday morning. However, a front office staff member said that, as of 8:15 a.m., the lockdown has been lifted and school is now operating as normal.

