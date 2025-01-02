Port St. Lucie police investigating drowning of 4-year-old girl on New Year's Eve

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating the tragic drowning of a 4-year-old girl on New Year's Eve.

In a news release Thursday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Southeast Bayfront Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the child on the pool deck and a family member performing CPR on her.

According to police, the 4-year-old girl left the house through an unlocked rear sliding door, went into the pool, and walked down the pool steps until the water was too deep for her to stand in.

"About 10 minutes later, an adult family member discovered the child face down in the pool, removed the child from the water, and began CPR," the police department said in a news release.

The girl was taken to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the drowning appears to be accidental and there is no evidence of foul play.