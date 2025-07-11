Port St. Lucie police investigate DoorDash driver found dead in parking lot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The body of a missing woman was found inside a parked vehicle in Port St. Lucie, according to officers.

Police said they responded to a home on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a report that Kellie Decker, 31, of Port St. Lucie, had not returned home from work and was missing.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 11, 4am

Officers said they learned that Decker was a DoorDash driver and was last seen leaving her home to go to work at about 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said that at about 11:30 p.m., officers located Decker's white four-door Honda in the parking lot of a business located at 3199 Southwest Port St. Lucie Blvd.

They said Decker was found dead in the front passenger seat of her car.

"There were no signs of foul play, which was confirmed by surveillance video at the business," police said in a statement. "The investigation is still active and ongoing."

There is no known threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought by police.