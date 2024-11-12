Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police investigate accidental death at Amazon facility

Mechanic was working under van when jack stand failed, investigators say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man died early Tuesday morning at an Amazon Distribution Center in Port St. Lucie, officers said.

The incident occurred at about 12:08 a.m. at the Amazon facility located at 13450 Southwest Anthony F. Sansone Sr. Blvd.

Police said a mechanic became trapped under an Amazon delivery van, prompting officers and the St. Lucie County Fire District to respond to the facility.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed that Andrew Tabannah, 42, was working underneath the van, which was propped up by a jack stand.

At some point, police said the jack stand failed and the van partially fell on Tabannah, pinning him underneath.

Coworkers placed additional jacks under the van and pulled Tabannah out from underneath the vehicle. Police said they began life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived.

Tabannah was taken to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said detectives took over the investigation, notified OSHA and will be working with them on the case.

At this time, police said the death appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.

