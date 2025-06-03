Port St. Lucie police arrest 27-year-old accused of breaking into home, taking picture of woman

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Port St. Lucie home burglary, in which a woman came out of the shower to find a man taking a picture of her.

Police arrested 27-year-old Darrian James Baker in connection with the burglary. They say he recently moved to Port St. Lucie from Miami to stay with family, and he was staying at a home on SE Portillo Road.

Police searching for man who broke into home and took picture of woman

Port St. Lucie police responded to the 2100 block of SE Gidding Road on Monday morning, where a husband and wife say they were startled by a man standing in their bedroom. Police say Baker gained access to the home via an unlocked rear door.

Police say there is a second victim as well, who lives in the 1800 block of SE Deming Avenue. The woman reviewed her surveillance cameras, which show the suspect attempting to gain access to her vehicle as well as open her locked front door. This occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning, a couple hours before the burglary on Gidding Rd.

After a search of Baker's residence, police found two phones as well as the white T-shirt with a "Don't Give Up" logo captured on surveillance video. Investigators say Baker noticed the woman in the Gidding Rd. burglary that morning, found her attractive, then entered the home.

Baker is facing one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, one count of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and one count of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. He is at St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.