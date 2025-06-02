Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police searching for burglary suspect who took picture of woman stepping out of shower

Police say the suspect broke into an occupied home in the 2100 block of SE Gidding Road
Port St. Lucie police sergeant car
Port St. Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman stepped out of the shower Monday morning to find an intruder taking a picture of her, Port St. Lucie police say.

Police are looking for a burglary suspect who they say broke into an occupied home in the 2100 block of SE Gidding Road early Monday morning.

They say a woman was taking a shower while her husband was sleeping, and when she stepped out of the shower she saw an unknown man in a white T-shirt snapping a photo of her.

The woman screamed and the husband woke up as the suspect fled from the home.

Port St. Lucie police say the suspect is a dark-skinned male wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown logo on the back and dark shorts.

Police ask that anyone with information or video surveillance call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

