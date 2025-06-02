Port St. Lucie police searching for burglary suspect who took picture of woman stepping out of shower

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman stepped out of the shower Monday morning to find an intruder taking a picture of her, Port St. Lucie police say.

Police are looking for a burglary suspect who they say broke into an occupied home in the 2100 block of SE Gidding Road early Monday morning.

They say a woman was taking a shower while her husband was sleeping, and when she stepped out of the shower she saw an unknown man in a white T-shirt snapping a photo of her.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | June 2, 10am

The woman screamed and the husband woke up as the suspect fled from the home.

Port St. Lucie police say the suspect is a dark-skinned male wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown logo on the back and dark shorts.

Police ask that anyone with information or video surveillance call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.