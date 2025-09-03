Police: Messages from Michigan doctor arrested in child sex case were 'extremely explicit'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police today announced the arrest of a Michigan family medicine doctor accused of soliciting a parent to allow sexual activity with their child.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said on Wednesday that Dr. William J. Murdoch, 45, was arrested as part of an undercover investigation by the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

WATCH: Chief Leo Niemczyk speaks about the arrest of William J. Murdoch

Port St. Lucie police announce arrest of Michigan doctor in child sex case

Murdoch was arrested Tuesday by a United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.

The doctor is accused of communicating online with a person he believed was the mother of a 5-year-old girl, in order to groom and then establish a sexual relationship with the girl.

Niemczyk said in this case a detective created an online profile that "certain people would probably find appealing and attractive," and then they "allow the predators to come to them."

The chief said Murdoch was "extremely explicit" about what he wanted to do to the 5-year-old, and was willing to travel to Florida in order to spend time with her and establish himself as a "father figure."

Port St Lucie Undercover investigation leads to arrest of Michigan doctor Emma Romano

According to the arrest affidavit, Murdoch, using a fake name, messaged a detective posing as a 36-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie, asking how old her daughters were. The affidavit states this was in a group chat specifically about sexual abuse of children.

He asked if she was a "bad mom" then asked if she's "open minded." Murdoch tells her he's been thinking about this scenario for "years and years and years" but has never acted on it.

The investigation began in June, in conjunction with Homeland Security, and in addition to his conversations about the 5-year-old, investigators also uncovered disturbing messages with other users related to conception and abortion.

"I'm afraid we're just scratching the surface of what's going on out there," Niemczyk said.

Asked if there could be other victims, Niemczyk said Murdoch has told them he "has not yet crossed that line," but they don't know of other victims yet.

Murdoch will be extradited to Florida. He is being charged with obscene communication — use of a computer to solicit a parent/guardian to consent to the participation of sexual conduct involving a child.

