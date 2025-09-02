Undercover PSLPD investigation leads to arrest of Michigan doctor accused of soliciting sex with child

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An undercover investigation by the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (PSLPD ICAC) Unit has led to the arrest of a Michigan doctor accused of soliciting a parent to allow sexual activity with her 5-year-old daughter.

Detectives said the investigation began in June 2025, when Dr. William J. Murdoch allegedly began chatting online with an undercover PSLPD detective posing as a mother. Investigators said Murdoch expressed interest in forming a relationship with the "mother" to gain access to her child and made explicit requests about sexually abusing the girl.

Police described the messages as “stomach churning,” detailing plans to groom the child and turn the situation sexual. Forensic analysis of Murdoch’s iCloud and messaging accounts also uncovered additional disturbing conversations tied to his medical background.

Due to the nature of the content, PSLPD said it would not release the full details, but investigators noted they included discussions about conception, abortion, and intentionally causing harm to unborn children.

A warrant was issued for Murdoch’s arrest, and he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he will be extradited to Florida to face charges of soliciting a parent to consent to the participation of sexual conduct involving a child.

“These allegations are based on the evidence located during the investigation,” PSLPD said in a statement, adding that their ICAC unit and forensic experts continue to work around the clock to monitor the dark web and protect children from predators.

PSLPD urges anyone who believes they or someone they know may be a victim of sexual abuse to call 911 or remain anonymous by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.