Port St. Lucie mother seeking answers after 10-year-old autistic son injured in e-bike crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Ashley Cespedes has many questions after her son 10-year-old son Noel Cespedes was seriously injured in an e-bike crash.

Cespdes said Noel asked to go on a bike ride around the neighborhood last Tuesday at around 12 p.m., when she suddenly got a call.

“I want to say about a half hour later someone called me and I could hear him crying and screaming from the background. Your son’s been in an accident,” Ashley Cespdes said.

Cespedes said Noel biked 3 miles out of his home — to Baker Road in Stuart. She immediately rushed to Port St. Lucie Medical Center.

“The face was all cut up, his lip was hanging off halfway, his tooth was missing, the broken arm," stated Cespdes. "It’s one of the scariest moments of your life to have that phone call.”

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Noel, who says it was all a blur and is having a hard time remembering what led to the crash.

“After the crash, I seriously couldn’t not like remember that much,” stated Noel.

But Cespdes is seeking answers and believes it was a hit-and-run.

"We noticed the pedal was missing over here, this was all scratched up over here this wasn’t like this,” shared Cespdes. “We all make mistakes. Accidents happen but to think that this could happen, is horrible. But if you see somebody hurting or if you do something by accident, just come forward.”

Cepedes filed a report with Martin County Sheriff's Office and said there are only traffic cameras on scene.

Meanwhile, Noel is thankful to be recovering quickly despite the scare.

“I was thinking on maybe going on the bike again, take little baby steps, go around the neighborhood,” shared Noel.

Cespedes said she’s gone back to the scene hoping Noel remembers details. Meanwhile MCSO said they’ve responded to 62 bike crashes from June 2023 to June 2024.