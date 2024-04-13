Port St. Lucie memorial honors US submarine veterans who 'sacrificed their lives'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A memorial was dedicated Friday in Port St. Lucie to the United States submarine force.

The ceremony took place at United States Submarine Veterans Park located at 801 SE Atlantus Ave.

A World War II-era torpedo was unveiled at the event.

WPTV A World War II-era torpedo was dedicated at United States Submarine Veterans Park in Port St. Lucie on April 12, 2024.

The Treasure Coast Submarine Veterans are dedicated to remembering those who gave their lives while serving our country.

"We are perpetuating the memory of our late comrades," Paul Hiott, base commander for the Treasure Coast Submarine Veterans, said. "It's survivors' remorse that you are here, we are here. These other ones sacrificed their lives for this country."

Sixty-five submarines have been lost in the U.S. Navy's history with more than 4,000 submariners killed.

Most of these lives were lost during World War II when 52 submarines never made it back to port.