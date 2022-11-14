Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A Jensen Beach man just cashed in on a big jackpot.

Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Jeremy Eastman of #JensenBeach won a cool $1 million playing MEGA MILLIONS! Congrats to our latest Lottery millionaire! 👉https://t.co/dHAslGJwnr — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) November 14, 2022

Eastman purchased his winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.