Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyJensen Beach

Actions

Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game

Jeremy Eastman takes home prize from July 29 drawing
Mega Millions, generic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Mega Millions, generic
Posted at 4:33 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:33:09-05

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A Jensen Beach man just cashed in on a big jackpot.

Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. 

Eastman purchased his winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!