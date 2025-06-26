Port St. Lucie man faces 8 counts of animal cruelty, held on $600K in kitten deaths

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 23-year-old Port St. Lucie man is accused of multiple counts of animal cruelty after multiple kittens allegedly died while in his care, police said.

The suspect, Alairic Alec Ramsbott, was arrested Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force on eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after landing at Miami International Airport from a trip abroad.

Police said their investigation began on June 16 when a person contacted Animal Control to request a welfare check on four kittens owned by Ramsbott at his home, located along Southeast Anchor Lane.

The person told Animal Control that Ramsbott had four kittens in his home and that one of the cats had a broken leg.

"The complainant also had information that Ramsbott used to have an additional seven kittens in the home that he adopted from various adoption agencies since March 2025, but all seven died in various ways, including being thrown onto the ground, being punch in the face resulting in a broken neck, drowning, and other trauma," police said in a statement.

Port St. Lucie detectives served a warrant at Ramsbott's home on June 19 while he was out of the country. Detectives said they collected four kittens from the home along with several electronic recording and storage devices.

The kittens were taken to the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, where they were examined for injuries.

Police said one kitten had a mandibular fracture due to trauma, and its jaw was visibly swollen. Two of the other kittens had discharge coming from their eyes from an infection, which police said could be caused by stress. The fourth kitten was X-rayed, but there was no break in the leg, but likely had a pulled muscle.

The kittens are still being cared for at the Humane Society.

Detectives said they are currently conducting digital forensic searches on the recording and storage devices that were seized during the search warrant and arrest.

Ramsbott is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $600,000 bond.