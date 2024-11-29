Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie man convicted in conspiracy to export AR-15 firearms from Florida to Costa Rica

Gabriel Donato-Mendez faces sentencing in February
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
DOJ
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man faces a lengthy prison sentence after he was convicted of attempting to smuggle items used to assemble AR-15 firearms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said in a written statement Friday that a federal jury on Nov. 20 convicted Gabriel Donato-Mendez, 48, of conspiracy to export United States defense articles and of attempted smuggling of defense articles.

According to the DOJ, over a six-month span in 2018 and 2019, Donato-Mendez bought more than 150 AR-15 "kits" which consisted of the pieces required to make AR-15 firearms after minor drilling and assembly.

On March 4, 2019, prosecutors said Donato-Mendez brought at least 84 AR-15 kits from a store in Daytona Beach, Florida, to a freight forwarder where the kits were destined to be exported to Costa Rica.

In 2019, AR-15s and their parts were on the United States Munitions List as "defense articles" and required a license from the Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to be exported.

Officials said neither Donato-Mendez nor any of his known conspirators possessed a license to export AR-15 kits from the U.S.

Donato-Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7 in Miami. He faces up to 10 years on the attempted smuggling count and five years on the conspiracy count.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening