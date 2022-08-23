Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.

The ordinance passed in July 2021, lowered the speed limit from 30 to 25 mph, excluding gated communities.

The department said 1,130 new residential street signs are now installed across Port St. Lucie.

Residents are encouraged to show their support by driving 25 mph and taking the “We Drive 25” pledge to receive a free yard sign or window decal, while supplies last.

For more information and to take the pledge, click here.

