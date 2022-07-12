PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Trash on the Treasure Coast is continuing to pile up however Port St. Lucie city leaders promise progress is being made.

City leaders said Monday night during a city council meeting that six trucks are currently being leased to help with the backlog of garbage pickups.

Three additional trucks are scheduled to begin service next week.

City leaders said employees from the city's public works department are operating the leased trucks and have been pulled from their normal job assignments.

City leaders said the leased trucks are picking up over 300 homes each day on average.

The city's new waste provider, FCC Environmental Services, is scheduled to take over for Waste Pro in September.

However, FCC is already servicing the city's commercial accounts.

Once FCC takes over for Waste Pro, trash and recycling pickup will be moved to just once per week and will be scheduled on the same day.

"Our goal is to go out for a home that has not been serviced in at least 7 days," said Russ Blackburn, City Manager, City of Port St. Lucie. "Our code enforcement officers validate those misses and then they'll also look for each side of the street where the home was called in and we pick up everybody who hasn't been picked up."

City leaders have discussed the possibility of residents receiving a waste collection credit for the lack of service.

City council members will begin working out the potential credit during a workshop scheduled to begin on July 20th.