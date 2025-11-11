Port St. Lucie honors veterans with heartfelt Veterans Day ceremony

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Communities across the nation honored America’s heroes on Veterans Day, including on the Treasure Coast.

Dozens of people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony, a celebration that holds deep meaning in a community with a very large veteran population.

For Marine Corps veteran Robert Hines, who served in Vietnam, the ceremony was a moment of pride and reflection.

“Vietnam wasn’t liked to be talked about, but now people can see what we’ve done for our nation and our society,” Hines said. “It just makes me feel good.”

He said the day is also about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s just a remembrance of all my other fellow soldiers that served with me and it’s just a reminder of how important it is,” Hines said.

Port St. Lucie Councilman David Pickett, who is also a veteran, shared similar sentiments.

“I’m thankful for the time that I had serving the country and I think about those that I served who didn’t come home,” Pickett said.

The ceremony featured guest speakers, including Thomas Matteo, a six-time Purple Heart recipient who lives in Port St. Lucie.

Among the crowd were not only veterans and supporters, but also families honoring loved ones who once wore the uniform.

“My father fought for this country. He loved his country. He was a true American and I just really wanted to honor him,” said Linda Burton, a Port St. Lucie resident.

She said she hopes the stories shared Tuesday stir something in the hearts of young Americans, a reminder that freedom has always come at a price.

“We’re helping the younger generation, many who have not seen war or been in war, to understand the sacrifice for this country and for our freedom and what freedom really is,” she said.

As the rifle salute echoed and the notes of “Taps” faded across the park, the community paused to remember, reflect and say thank you.