Port St. Lucie honors military personnel who died in service to our nation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie community came together on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives in service of our country.

Monday's event was held at Veterans Memorial Park, where several monuments are in place representing all of our nation's foreign conflicts.

Port St. Lucie honors military on Memorial Day

Among them is a smaller version of the Vietnam Memorial and a first-of-its-kind monument in Florida that honors soldiers who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The featured speaker for Monday's event was retired Army Colonel Jon Schiff, who recalled his service and the importance of remembering our fallen heroes.

"Fifty-plus years was like yesterday for these things. You never forget them," Schiff said. "I admire the men and women who serve, especially during wartime."

Monday's event included the reading of the names of local veterans who died in the past year.

The event was capped off with a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and the singing of God Bless America.