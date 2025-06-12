Port St. Lucie holds ribbon cutting for Heart in the Park with over 12 marriage, vow renewal ceremonies

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the Heart in the Park sculpture in Port St. Lucie.

WATCH BELOW: 'Visitors will be coming from all over,' Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin tells WPTV

Heart in the Park ribbon cutting with celebrations of love

Located in Tradition, the heart sculpture reaches 73 feet in the sky, making it the largest heart sculpture in the world.

After the ribbon cutting, around 14 couples renewed their vows, or got married, under the heart sculpture.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said the sculpture will make the city a destination and an economic driver for the region.

“People will be coming, not only that live here, but they will be bringing their families, visitors will be coming from all over,” said Martin. ‘It will absolutely drive our economy, and drive our sales tax dollars and keep things local so we can build right here at home.”

The Heart in the Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, July 12.

