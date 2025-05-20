Grand opening of Heart in the Park set for July 2025

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The grand opening of a 73-foot, stainless steel sculpture in the heart of Tradition is scheduled for this summer.

Heart in the Park is slated for Saturday, July 12. The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11325 SW Discovery Way in Port St. Lucie.

The celebration will feature a variety of activities, including hands-only CPR training led by the American Heart Association and local firefighters, a dedicated selfie spot for families and friends in front of the heart sculpture and an opportunity to explore the Shoppes at the Heart Commercial Center. Attendees will be able to meet artist Jefre Figueras Manuel, known as JEFRË, who designed the sculpture. Additionally, a pledge booth will be available to support the American Heart Association, with Mattamy Homes matching donations up to $25.

The project is fully funded by Mattamy Homes as part of a required art contribution to the city. WPTV’s Cassandra Garcia dug through city records back in June 2024 that show Port St. Lucie approved the heart sculpture in 2022. Back then, Mattamy Homes estimated the cost of the artwork at $4.5 million.

The 73-foot heart-shaped sculpture sits on a 30-foot-diameter pedestal at the intersection of Discovery Way and Village Parkway, creating an instant landmark for the city.

It is the world's tallest heart sculpture.

