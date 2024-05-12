Port St. Lucie driver, 23, racing at 117 mph with 8-year-old child inside car, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Port St. Lucie after police said she was driving more than 100 mph with an 8-year-old child inside the vehicle.

According to a post on the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Facebook page, the incident occurred Thursday at about 10:20 p.m.

Police said an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the 1300 block of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard when he spotted two vehicles racing eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer's radar displayed a speed of 117 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to police.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on one of the two vehicles, a 2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat, and identified the driver as Juliette Leon, 23, of Port St. Lucie. Inside the vehicle with Leon was an 8-year-old child.

Leon faces charges of racing on highways and child neglect. She was also cited for excessive speed and her vehicle was towed.

Police said the child was released to another family member.

Leon was released from the St. Lucie County jail after posting a $3,500 bond.