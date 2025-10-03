Port St. Lucie dog hit by speeding car as residents push for traffic safety measures

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A family's dog named Chewy is recovering after being struck by a speeding car in Port St. Lucie in September.

Courtney Booth, who lives on Southwest Airview Avenue, said Chewy was so severely injured he couldn't walk properly or even make it to the restroom on his own. The dog, named after the Star Wars character Chewbacca due to his appearance, is slowly recovering from his injuries.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm wary of doing anything in front of my house,' Courtney Booth tells WPTV

"A car came flying through, had to be doing at least 50, speeding," Booth said.

The incident has renewed focus on a speeding problem Booth first raised nearly a year ago. She said the situation has gotten worse, not better, since then.

Booth and her family worked with neighbors to gather signatures from 50% of residents for a petition requesting a traffic study with the city's Public Works Department. The goal is to implement measures that would slow down speeding vehicles on their street.

"I know something has to be done," Booth said.

Booth and other neighbors said they would like to see speed bumps, or other traffic calming measures, installed on Southwest Airview Avenue.

"I would love anything that's going to slow people down, rather than a body being in the street," Booth said.

Last week, police installed a speed trailer in Booth's yard as a temporary measure. However, she views this as insufficient.

"It's a Band-Aid, not a cure," Booth said.

Port St. Lucie police confirmed that officers have been directed to conduct speeding enforcement in that location.

According to city officials, the next steps involve reviewing the petition once it's received. Under the traffic calming policy, the city will gather data on site conditions. If both criteria are met, the city will begin a traffic study to determine if calming measures are necessary.

For now, Booth must wait to see what action the city takes.

"I'm wary of doing anything in front of my house," Booth said. "All I know is, I don't want it to be someone getting killed when they finally pay attention."