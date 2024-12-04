'Someone's going to get killed': Residents concerned about speeding on Southwest Airview Avenue

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The speed limit on Southwest Airview Avenue in Port St.Lucie is 25 mph.

However, people living on this street told WPTV they see drivers constantly speeding, by what they estimate, to be twice the speed limit.

They said they're worried about their safety.

Courtney Robinson Booth, who lives on the street, told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield it’s constant.

“I know it’s a blacktop but that doesn’t mean you’re at the raceway,” said Booth.

Booth said she wouldn’t even let her kids play outside by themselves.

“We had to make sure we were out here with him so no one would run him over coming up and down the street,“ she said.

Lucia Spadofora is also a resident, and said drivers are putting the people who live on the street in danger.

“A truck was going so fast, my neighbor went after the guy by foot, “ said Spadofora. “To try and get him to slow down, because he almost hit her dog.”

Thomas Janes lives a few doors down from both Booth and Spadofora. He told WPTV he feels like the neighborhood is being ignored and wants the city to help stop the speeding.

“It'd be nice to if the city came in and either implemented some speed bumps or some stop signs,” Janes said.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield took their concerns to Port St. Lucie public information officer Scott Samples.

Samples said if residents want those traffic calming measures, like speedbumps, they need a petition signed by 50% of residents in the area, followed by a traffic study by city public works to determine the issues.

If concerns are there, it goes to a public vote, where 75% of homeowners must approve the measures.

“It's designed to try to make sure that everybody's best interests are served,” said Samples.

Samples said it can be a time-consuming process, but Booth said they might not have the time.

“Someone's going to get killed,” said Booth.