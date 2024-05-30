Port St. Lucie couple arrested for child neglect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A couple has been arrested for child neglect, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police said Wednesday at about 4 p.m. they responded to the 1600 block of Southeast Burgundy Lane in reference to a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation of alleged child neglect of four children, ranging in age from 2 months old to 3 years old.

Officers said they found that a 2-year-old child was trapped in a 2.5 foot by 8 foot closet with no lights in it. Police posted an image of a door to the closet with baby gates, dog gates, headboards, pieces of wood, and chairs tied together with bed sheets and belts blocking the closet door.

According to police, they also found a 2-month-old baby with severe diaper rash from the thigh to the lower back that required hospitalization. The investigation revealed the child had not seen a doctor since birth.

Police said James Spiess, 28, and Rebecca Worthington, 27, were arrested and charged with two counts each of child neglect. Both were taken to St. Lucie County Jail.

Police said the remaining children were temporarily placed in the care of a family member, while DCF continues their investigation.