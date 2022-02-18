Port St. Lucie brewery to host MDA fundraiser

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie brewery will host a fundraiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is teaming with Side Door Brewing Company for the event that happens from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A portion of all beer and food sales, as well as all tips collected, will be donated to MDA.

Guest bartenders during the event include Jeff Wagner, Patty Badini, and Kevin Byrne with NALC.

The NALC has a long history of fundraising for MDA.

The NALC declared MDA its official charity in 1952 and each year branches across the country hold different kinds of fundraisers, including bowlathons, fill the satchel events, golf and poker tournaments, raffles and more.