Port St. Lucie boy, 5, with autism drowns after wandering from home, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 5-year-old child with special needs drowned Monday night in Port St. Lucie, police say.

Officers said they responded to a residence in the 700 block of Southwest Crean Terrace at about 8 p.m. regarding a missing 5-year-old boy with autism.

When police arrived, they learned the boy, Zam Tuang, was missing from the residence.

It was reported to police dispatch that family members searched for the child before calling 911.

Officers arrived and canvassed the area and looked at video surveillance cameras, discovering that it appeared Zam opened the garage door. The video showed the boy leaving the home at about 7:15 p.m.

Police said the video showed the boy, who does not know how to swim, moving eastbound on foot.

Officers deployed a drone, K-9 and additional road patrol units to the area.

At about 9:45 p.m., police said Zam was located in a body of water at the intersection of Southwest Juliet and Southwest Hampshire Lane.

According to authorities, the child was taken to Tradition Medical Center but was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.

Police said at this time, the drowning appears to be accidental, and there is no evidence of foul play.

The police department said they are holding a new conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding the drowning.

This drowning comes after a 2-year-old drowned in Greenacres on Wednesday.