Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police officers need help tracking down a man they said is accused of targeting women in grocery stores by stealing their wallets.

The suspected serial pickpocket thief has been identified as Devante Durham, 26, from Boynton Beach. He's facing a total of 72 charges stemming from recent thefts caught on surveillance video at multiple Treasure Coast stores.

"All of his victims were women, they were all shoppers at stores that would leave their purses in their carts unattended," said Detective Pietro Pizzani.

The charges include 4 counts of petit theft, 22 counts of theft of a credit card, 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 31 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

Pizzani said Durham has been linked to at least 4 theft cases on the Treasure Coast since February.

Deb Pizzimenti became a victim while shopping at an Aldi Grocery Store along St. Lucie West Boulevard on Memorial Day weekend.

"My bags were leaning on this little purse, I turned to get some cherries, I turned back and I heard everything happening. It happened so fast," said Pizzimenti.

After she noticed her wallet was gone, she confronted the man in the checkout line.

"And this guy comes the other way without a cart standing in line at Aldi. Nobody does that, so I was like, 'Excuse me, sir, did you see who took my wallet? Someone just took my wallet in the produce section,' and he goes like this, 'I don’t have your wallet.'"

Police said Durham took off running, ultimately using stolen credit cards to buy a couple of thousands of dollars in gift cards.

"His main target was leave one store and get to the next as soon as possible. Starting at the Aldi, he would take the wallet with the cards, make his way over to Walmart, change his clothing, use those cards at the register to purchase gift cards. That was his MO," said Pizzani.

In response to the crimes, police are now urging shoppers to remain vigilant at all times.

"He’s still at large, guys like this tend to be violent so we just want to make sure if you have any contact or know where he is give us a call. We will handle it," said Pizzani.

If you have any information about Durham’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Pizzani at 772-344-4075 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

