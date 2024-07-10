Police search for man exposing himself on doorbell camera in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police officials are searching for a man who exposed himself in front of a home.

“I think it’s totally unacceptable. Nobody needs to see that,” said resident James Lee.

The homeowner did not want to go on camera but said the incident happened Sunday morning at 2:14 a.m. near the 1400 block of Southwest Edinburgh Drive.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with more than twenty neighbors near the site who were uncomfortable speaking about the incident but hope an arrest is made soon.

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself in front of a Port St. Lucie home. The homeowner says the act happened Sunday morning, in this neighborhood — and it was captured on his ring doorbell cam. Hear how he is reacting, tonight at 10pm on @FOX29WFLX & 11pm on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/6c4AcQrF3K — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 10, 2024

“it’s scary you know and if we do see him again and I hope that the police are around to get him before we do” shared Lee.

Lee lives down the road from where the incident occurred.

“This neighborhood is full of kids and young women and this is not tolerable and hopefully he doesn’t come back by here again," said Lee.

Port St. Lucie police officials believe this is an isolated incident — and they may know who the man in the video is.

“Hopefully he’ll be caught and come to justice because it’s totally unacceptable," stated Lee.

The homeowner told WPTV it's important that neighbors come together to catch this individual.

Police said this is still an active investigation.