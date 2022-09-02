Watch Now
Missing woman with Alzheimer's found, police say

Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 02, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.  — UPDATE: Police said Olguina Hyppolite has been found.

EARLIER STORY:

Port S. Lucie police are looking for a missing woman with Alzheimer's.

Police said Olguina Hyppolite, 73, left her house Friday afternoon and did not return home.

She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. walking in the area of SW Becker Road and SW Kestor Drive.

Hyppolite is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

She was wearing a red and pink floral dress, police said.

Anyone with information about Hyppolite's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

