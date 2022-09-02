Missing woman with Alzheimer's found, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — UPDATE: Police said Olguina Hyppolite has been found.
EARLIER STORY:
Port S. Lucie police are looking for a missing woman with Alzheimer's.
Police said Olguina Hyppolite, 73, left her house Friday afternoon and did not return home.
She was last seen at 2:30 p.m. walking in the area of SW Becker Road and SW Kestor Drive.
Hyppolite is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.
She was wearing a red and pink floral dress, police said.
Anyone with information about Hyppolite's whereabouts is asked to call 911.