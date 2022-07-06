Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

Woman, boyfriend found dead inside home on SW Apache Ave.
Port St. Lucie apparent murder suicide
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/PortStLuciePolice?__cft__[0]=AZWR--L0iiCCSbIs7OyRQX_NbXgKpXFTPTu1eXjZl8CyZzgcuEBJ2CunqpMyKai2VKQJXLVLs9Q4mnPyMYF8AsfDP_YSsgs2mFqTs8NlX3dXo4LBEi8MokahuAa0jnSt5xz86o2vpIETlYc5HzJLH287SDQLkpBrWPFCArQ3lVNNbg&amp;__tn__=-UC*F">Port St. Lucie Police Department</a><br/><br/>
Port St. Lucie apparent murder suicide
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 08:59:20-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday in a Port St. Lucie home.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called for a welfare check about two people who lived in a home on Southwest Apache Avenue.

Police said they made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the couple before the SWAT team forced their way into the home.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a 36-year-old man, identified as the victim's boyfriend, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms