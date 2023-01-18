Police investigate possible child abuse at preschool in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said they are investigating a case of alleged child abuse at a city preschool.

The Florida Department of Children and Families contacted detectives Tuesday morning about an incident that allegedly happened about a month ago at Chesterbrook Academy in Tradition.

A 2-year-old boy was reportedly held under a running faucet to stop him from crying.

WPTV spoke with the boy's mother, who also happens to be a teacher at the same preschool.

Melanie Caramma said that while the teacher in question has been let go, she's furious that two other aides in the classroom said nothing for a month.

WPTV Melanie Caramma shares her frustration after she says her 2-year-old son was a victim of abuse at Chesterbrook Academy in Port St. Lucie.

"You failed me and you failed my son, and I'm three doors down. They had plenty of opportunities," Caramma said. "If they were scared to lose their job, they could have told me separately.”

WPTV received the following statement from Chesterbrook Academy regarding the incident: