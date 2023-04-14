Watch Now
Person experiencing mental health crisis barricaded with child inside Port St. Lucie home

Port St. Lucie police respond to a barricaded person inside a home on Southwest Jaslo Avenue on April 14, 2023.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 19:54:04-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A person experiencing a mental health crisis was barricaded inside a Port St. Lucie home with a child, police said Friday.

The incident is taking place in the 900 block of Southwest Jaslo Avenue.

Police said the person was also possibly armed.

Police said a crisis negotiation and SWAT Team are at the scene attempting to de-escalate and peacefully resolve the situation.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, so the public was being urged to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

