Pedestrian struck and killed on NW Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie

Police determine no wrongdoing on part of the driver
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police cruiser generic 2022
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 09, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

According to police, Juan Pablo Napoles Calzadilla, 24, was crossing NW Bayshore Boulevard at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Calzadilla was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash, but was transported to a hospital for evaluation and released.

Police say at this time it does not appear there was any wrongdoing on the part of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

