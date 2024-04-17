Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie

Police are looking for a black 4-door Honda Accord
Posted at 1:21 AM, Apr 17, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Officers are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday night.

At 9:43 pm, officers and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to South Federal Highway (U.S. 1) and Southeast Jennings Road for a crash.

The pedestrian was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious head injuries, police posted on Facebook.

The circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run crash are unknown, the agency said.

Vehicle in the crash is believed to be a black four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Officer Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

