Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Officers are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday night.
At 9:43 pm, officers and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to South Federal Highway (U.S. 1) and Southeast Jennings Road for a crash.
The pedestrian was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious head injuries, police posted on Facebook.
The circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run crash are unknown, the agency said.
Vehicle in the crash is believed to be a black four-door Honda Accord.
Anyone with information on the crash should call Officer Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
Port St Lucie
Landscape worker struck by car in Port St. Lucie airlifted to hospital
1:51 PM, Apr 16, 2024