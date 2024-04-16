Watch Now
Landscape worker struck by car in Port St. Lucie airlifted to hospital

The crash happened at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Kail Street
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 16, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A landscape worker is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car in Port St. Lucie Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10:28 a.m. at the intersection of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Kail Street.

Port St. Lucie police said a black Mercedes was traveling eastbound on the inside lane of Port St. Lucie Boulevard and struck a landscape worker in the blocked lane.

The woman landscape worker was airlifted to Lawnwood Hospital. Police said her injuries are not life threatening.

The man driving the Mercedes was uninjured.

Port St. Lucie Boulevard was shut down in the 100 block for while police conducted their investigation.

