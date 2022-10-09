Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie

PSL fatality 100822.jpg
Port St. Lucie police
PSL fatality 100822.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 10:42:51-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.

Port St. Lucie police said an unidentified man, 45, attempted to cross Village Green Drive at the intersection of Walton Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that an Isuzu Rodeo traveling westbound on Walton Road struck the man in the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Traffic Homicide Investigators.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms