Palm City man, 19, killed while delivering, installing large palm tree in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a landscaping accident in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, officers said.

According to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest Felicita Way in the PGA Village Verano community.

When officers arrived, they found Elias Lopez Macario, 19, of Palm City dead in the road near a Kubota skid steer loader.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a large palm tree was being delivered and installed in a yard.

Investigators said the palm tree was attached to the skid steer forks, and Macario was walking alongside the tree as the skid steer was in motion.

According to witnesses, police said Macario tripped and fell directly in front of the skid steer. Unbeknownst to the skid steer operator, the victim was accidentally run over.

Both Macario and the skid steer operator worked for the same landscaping company.

Police said an OSHA investigator was also contacted and responded to the scene.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said it appears it was a tragic accident.