Package containing sheets of blank Social Security cards leads to Port St. Lucie arrest

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man faces multiple felony charges following an arrest last month.

In a Wednesday post on X, police said Jabbar Ferdinand, 41, was arrested Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Northwest Reading Lane.

Police said their investigation began on a tip from the Department of Homeland Security, which intercepted a package containing multiple sheets of blank Social Security cards addressed to Ferdinand at his address.

On February 22nd, 2024, the PSLPD Special Investigations Division, along with the PSLPD SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 400 block of NW Reading Ln. and arrested 41-year-old Jabbar…

Investigators said they conducted a controlled delivery, and once they verified the package was received and opened by Ferdinand, a search warrant was served.

Ferdinand faces charges of counterfeiting credit cards, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, fraud/possession of a fake driver's license, fraud/impersonating another without consent, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of tools to produce credit cards.

He was taken to the St. Lucie County jail but was released after posting bail.