Package containing sheets of blank Social Security cards leads to Port St. Lucie arrest

Jabbar Ferdinand faces several counts of counterfeiting, fraud, firearm charges
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:24:56-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man faces multiple felony charges following an arrest last month.

In a Wednesday post on X, police said Jabbar Ferdinand, 41, was arrested Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Northwest Reading Lane.

Police said their investigation began on a tip from the Department of Homeland Security, which intercepted a package containing multiple sheets of blank Social Security cards addressed to Ferdinand at his address.

Investigators said they conducted a controlled delivery, and once they verified the package was received and opened by Ferdinand, a search warrant was served.

Ferdinand faces charges of counterfeiting credit cards, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, fraud/possession of a fake driver's license, fraud/impersonating another without consent, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of tools to produce credit cards.

He was taken to the St. Lucie County jail but was released after posting bail.

