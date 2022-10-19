Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic in Port St. Lucie

Crash occurred along Felix Avenue and Southbend Boulevard
A Port St. Lucie police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
PSL police.PNG
Posted at 10:20 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 23:24:24-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.  — A Port St. Lucie police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at about 8:12 p.m. along Felix Avenue and Southbend Boulevard.

Officials said the officer was directing traffic for a different crash when a white Toyota hit the officer.

According to police, the vehicle's windshield was shattered and the bumper was damaged in the crash.

The officer was alert when taken to a hospital but no more details were given about their condition.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, officials said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms