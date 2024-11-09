New Tradition Regional Park in Port St. Lucie to include BMX track

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It's ride time for little Noah Canello. His parents said they can't wait for the new Tradition Regional Park to open.

"It's going to be a great. I think a great thing for the community, especially for families," Christian Canello said.

Work has been underway since July's groundbreaking. The park is a public/private partnership between the city of Port St. Lucie and Mattamy Homes—a 124-acre site looking to cover all the bases.

"It'll be different athletic fields, so there will be baseball and softball fields. There will be multi-use creation fields, but it also has an all-inclusive BMX park," Scott Samples with the city of Port St. Lucie said.

The BMX track will be roughly 1100 linear feet. The jump line and pump track will flow into the BMX track—a track with an acrylic cover.

Port St Lucie New regional park to be constructed in Port St. Lucie Todd Wilson

"It's concrete like a skatepark but it's shaped like a BMX track. It's also designed to be adaptive compatible for mobility challenges and it's an all-wheel park so everybody can use it," Justin Travis with USA BMX said.

He said it's use will go beyond BMX races.

"Anybody who wants to use it when it's not sanctioned, meaning it's open to the public like a skatepark, it's completely open, so the city gets absolutely all possible different types of usage versions on it all in one facility," Travis said.



For the Canellos, it will be all about enjoying their community.

"Just going outside and enjoying what Port St. Lucie has to offer," Christian Canello said.