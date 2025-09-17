Neighbors discuss their approval or disapproval of new heart sculpture in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It’s been less than a month since Heart in the Park officially opened in Port St Lucie.

So WPTV wanted to ask neighbors to reflect on how they feel about it so far.

What do residents think about Heart in the Park sculpture now?

The tall, twisting and turning heart sculpture is hard to ignore.

“It’s the heart of Tradition and represents life,” said Mindy Metsch from Port St Lucie.

But some neighbors aren’t too keen on the location, on the corner of Village Parkway and Discovery Way.

“I think it would’ve showed off better if it was in a nice little park, with landscaping around it. I think it looks a little crowded in there,” said Norma Urbanovsky.

But Metsch said she is on board with the sculpture.

“I know some people are not 100% on board with it but every time you pass it, smile and don’t complain,” said Metsch.

Metsch said the sculpture is a reminder about overcoming hardship.

“I had heart surgery when I was 24, and I'm still ticking,” said Metsch.

Port St Lucie World's tallest heart sculpture under construction Cassandra Garcia

The $7 million project was fully funded by Mattamy Homes as a required art contribution to the city. But some on social media are voicing opinions against the park, such as:

“It’s not a PARK. It’s a PARKING LOT.

“That thing is an eyesore."

“They really should have called it Heart in the Parking Lot considering it’s flanked by two strip malls and a bunch of parking.”

“I think it’s a constant beautiful reminder of just the love we should have for one another,” said Christine Alfaro.

The sculpture and park are also a reminder that love is in the eye of the beholder.

“The way things in the world are today,” said Urbanovsky. “I think more love is always welcome."

