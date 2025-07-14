Neighbors concerned about a broken street light in this Port St. Lucie community

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A neighbor in the Victoria Parc neighborhood in Tradition told WPTV their street light hasn’t been working since March.

Donna Wood, who lives nearby, said its making it too dark to walk around at night.

“It's pitch black,” said Woods. “I just want the light fixed.”

Woods reached out to WPTV after seeing reporter Brooke Chau’s story about broken street lights on Discovery Way in Tradition.

“I thought maybe I could get something done by calling Channel 5 News,” said Woods.

In March, Woods said she called Florida Power and Light (FPL) and said they came out a few days later.

“They told me that there was a ground issue with wiring and it would take a couple weeks to come out and fix it,” said Woods.

But as of Monday, Woods said the light isn’t fixed.

“I've been waiting ever since,” said Woods. “I've called like five different times, speaking to a manager, they closed out the first ticket.”

Woods said FPL told her on July 2 she should expect an update on July 7.

She said she never got a call.

Woods said she walks her 89-year-old mother home in it almost every night they’re worried about their safety.

“With that light out, it’s dark as pitch,” said Woods’ mother. “We don’t know what’s out here, alligators or animals.”

WPTV went looking for answers from FPL.

After reaching out, a spokesperson called WPTV Tyler Hatfield Monday afternoon and said they fixed the issue at around 1:30 pm.

Woods said she’s thankful it’s fixed but is a little annoyed it took this long.