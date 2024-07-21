Murder-suicide investigation happening now in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Police say the call came in at 2:52 a.m. to the 5400 block of NW Cromey Street near Odom Court. Officers found two adults dead upon arriving at the home.

In a social media post, PSLPD says during the early stages of the investigation they have found that a 51-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife while she was sleeping and then shot himself.

Two 16-year-olds were at the home during the shooting. PSLPD says they were unharmed.

The investigation is still ongoing, stay with WPTV for updates.