Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Murder-suicide investigation happening now in Port St. Lucie

Deputies found two people dead inside a home on NW Cromey Street on Sunday morning
PSLPD investigation
Port St. Lucie Police Department
PSLPD investigation
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 21, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Police say the call came in at 2:52 a.m. to the 5400 block of NW Cromey Street near Odom Court. Officers found two adults dead upon arriving at the home.

In a social media post, PSLPD says during the early stages of the investigation they have found that a 51-year-old man shot his 52-year-old wife while she was sleeping and then shot himself.

Two 16-year-olds were at the home during the shooting. PSLPD says they were unharmed.

The investigation is still ongoing, stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.