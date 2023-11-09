Motorcyclist, 48, killed in early-morning Port St. Lucie crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man was killed overnight after the motorcycle he was riding hit a median in Port St. Lucie overnight, police said.

Investigators said officers responded to the crash at 2:34 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Glenview Court.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson Street Glide was traveling west on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard when it struck the center median, ejecting the driver off of the motorcycle.

The 48-year-old victim, a Port St. Lucie resident, was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released.

Police said the investigation is still active.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.