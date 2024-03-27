Motorcyclist, 38, seriously injured in crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured when he lost control of his motorcycle in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday night, police said.

At 8:30 p.m., he was traveling north on Southwest Biltmore Street when he crashed in 5500 block of the road, north of Crosstown Parkway , according to a post on Facebook. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

People were asked to leave the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dan Dalia at 772-871-5001.

On March 9, a 42-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle at Southwest Paar Drive and Southwest Kamsler Street, west of Florida's Turnpike.

