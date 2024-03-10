Watch Now
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle in Port St. Lucie

Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 10, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 42-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle late Saturday, Port St. Lucie police said.

At 10:37 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Paar Drive and Southwest Kamsler Street, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The rider airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and he was listed in critical condition Sunday morning, spokesman Dominick Mesiti told WPTV.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator John Seeley at 772-871-5001.

 

