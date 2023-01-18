Watch Now
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home

Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Port St. Lucie police shooting, Jan. 17, 2023
Port St. Lucie Police Department
A 37-year-old man was shot while on his front porch in Port St. Lucie on Jan. 17, 2023.
Port St. Lucie police shooting, Jan. 17, 2023
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 12:45:49-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday night while on his front porch in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Southwest Worcester Lane at 11 p.m.

Investigators said the man was shot in his leg while standing on the front porch of his home.

Police said the shooters fled the area in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

