Man found shot to death at Savannas Preserve State Park in Port St. Lucie

Officers find victim dead in roadway
Police in Port St. Lucie investigated a fatal shooting at Savannas Preserve State Park on Aug. 8, 2023.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 08, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a state park Tuesday afternoon.

The agency posted on social media that officers responded at 3:11 p.m. to the Savannas Preserve State Park on U.S. Highway 1 after a 911 call of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in the roadway dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said an investigation is "active and ongoing."

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

